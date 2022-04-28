Johnny Depp’s libel suit against Amber Heard keep going. The actor is waiting for the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia to determine whether he was defamed by a 2018 post Heard made in The Washington Post, in which he claimed to be a victim of domestic and sexual violence.

The legal teams of both actors continue to show evidence and testimonies. This Tuesday, it was the turn of an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), who spoke about what happened in Johnny and Amber’s penthouse in downtown Los Angeles six years ago.

LAPD Police Officer Says Amber Heard Is “Not a Victim of Domestic Violence”

Police officer Melissa Saenz, who entered the home after the altercation, detailed her experience on May 21, 2016. Saenz did not file a report, but he cited the incident as “closed” because, in his opinion, there was no crime. Saenz bluntly stated that he did not identify Heard as a victim of domestic violence.

In the pre-recorded video, Saenz admitted that neither she nor her partner took any notes or photos of Depp-Heard’s home. She also said that Heard was “red-eyed,” “crying,” red-faced, and not making eye contact when they arrived.

It is worth mentioning that in Depp’s failed libel lawsuit in 2020 against the British newspaper The SunSáenz’s testimony was practically left aside due to the lack of notes and photos and assumptions.

Both Saenz and his partner, officer Tyler Hadden, gave statements in Depp and Heard’s divorce proceedings in 2016. In that statement, just two months after the incident, Saenz said he “interviewed Ms. Heard and” closely examined her face and found no marks, swelling or injuries to her face. Six years ago, Saenz said that Heard told him that she was not hurt and that she would not file a complaint against Depp.

Also heard Tuesday was testimony from a non-board-certified forensic psychologist, Dr. Shannon Curry, who told the court that she believed Heard had borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder. Curry made her diagnosis based on a 12-hour session with the actress late last year.