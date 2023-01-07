Lapillus says goodbye to a year full of successes and hopes for 2023 in pursuit of conquering Latin America

Miami, December 30 (Notistarz).- The Korean group Lapillus, made up of Chanty, Shana, Yue, Bessie, Seowon and Haeun, six girls who debuted last June with “Hit Ya!”, have accumulated several hits and hits in a short time. recognitions in his career, and now they expect a 2023 with the conquest of fans in Latin America.

Created under MLD Entertainment, Lapillus made their debut on June 20 with the single “Hit Ya!”, which amassed over 8.9 million views on YouTube and over 2 million streams on Spotify in its first month.

In July, the K-pop group released two covers of hit songs released by other artists. With their sister group TFN, they premiered a danceable version of “WOW BB”, a song performed by Natti Natasha, Chimbala and El Alfa. In addition, the group performed a version of Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet”.

Later, the group came to the Philippines as part of a promotion, where they had the chance to meet eight thousand people in Manila. Thanks to this worldwide popularity, Lapillus was honored to be appointed ambassador of Ilocos Sur to the Philippines.

The group wrapped up the year with their first appearance at an awards show at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards, where they showed a new side of themselves with an introduction to their latest single. They had great success at the awards taking home the ‘AAA Focus Award’ which is their first award since their debut.

Later, at the After Stage segment of the Asia Artist Awards in 2022, Lapillus and TFN joined forces and performed their version of “WOW BB” live for the first time.

The group says goodbye to 2022 with various recognitions and now hopes for the year that begins to have more followers and conquer an audience in Latin America.

Notistarz/ Staff