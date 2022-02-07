Lapland, Greta Thunberg’s protest against the iron mine

The young activist then returned to catalyze the world’s attention on a theme that is close to her heart: “We believe that the climate, the environment, clean air, reindeer farming, the rights of indigenous peoples and the future of humanity must be a priority over the profit of a society. The Swedish government must stop the colonization of Lapland“.

Stockholm will soon have to decide whether to grant the British Mining Beowulf, the exploitation rights of what could prove to be the largest iron deposit from all over Scandinavia. The site has been chosen for decades to live about 80,000 Sami dedicated to reindeer breeding. On the one hand, the rights of a minority and the defense of the environment are at stake, and on the other, the profit that the exploitation of mineral resources would bring to the country.

It is certainly not the first time that Greta Thunberg challenges the greats of the earth by dragging young people from every corner of the world to the streets with her. “The Swedish government must stop this initiative that puts the environment, biodiversity, culture and the survival of a people at risk,” said the young activist, who started an online petition to say “no” to the mine.