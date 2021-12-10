Lapland to see and eat, the 3 things not to be missed

The one in Lapland it’s a voyage which remains in the heart, for the variety of particular experiences that it allows to discover. It doesn’t matter if the temperatures are freezing: it is the cost of an emotion that will make this one of the most important destinations in life’s wealth of experiences. To fly to the land of Santa Claus, it would be advisable to stay at least a couple of weeks, but whatever the chosen time window, on the Finnish-Swedish border you never get bored.

Lapland, Haparanda- Tornio: between two nations, in an incredible destination

In Lapland, in these weeks you can prepare for New Year’s Eve or enjoy an icebreaker cruise, book a snowmobile safari in the frozen Gulf of Bothnia or go hunting for the Northern Lights, without forgetting the chance to try the authentic sauna. The twin cities of Haparanda-Tornio they are the northernmost in the world and are located on the Gulf of Bothnia, separated by the Torne River and 100 km south of the Polar Circle.

A holiday away from mass tourism

There Finland is one hour ahead of the Sweden, simply by crossing the new pedestrian bridge that connects the two cities, or crossing the border at Victoriatorget, the square where traditionally is celebrated twice the New Year’s: first on the Finnish side and, an hour later, on the Swedish side. In Lapland the border is therefore not a limit but an added value that represents a resource for the local cultural identity. And then there are the inhabitants of the Torne valley, who speak both Swedish and Finnish as well as the minority language, Meänkieli.

What to do in Lapland

Live like the locals

To Haparanda-Tornio tourists can feel like residents, combining quiet city life with activities in the midst of nature. Among the experiences to try is the opportunity to go around the frozen Baltic Sea with the snowmobile, try ice fishing, venture into the snowy forest on cross-country skis or snowshoes. Still, you can visit husky farm for a sleigh ride in the woods or see reindeer. And then, in Rovaniemi, there is the Santa Claus Village and in just 20 minutes you can reach the snow castle of Kemi, a Resort open all year round, while the castle is rebuilt every winter.

1. In search of the Northern Lights from Nivavaara Hill and the Torne River

To get a better look at it, one of the best spots is the top of Nivavaara Hill, the highest point in the Haparanda-Tornio area, about 30 kilometers north in the village of Korpikylä. From the top you can also see a beautiful view over the Torne valley. Alternatively, you can participate in a “Northern Light Safari”, moving with snowshoes on deep snow in the woods and on the ice to the island of Toivola in the middle of the Torne river.

2. Icebreaker cruises and snowmobile experiences on the frozen Baltic Sea

This is an adventure you won’t forget: getting on board one cruise with icebreaker ship on the frozen waters of the Gulf of Bothnia it gives emotions. You can hear the sound of the blocks of ice breaking against the keel and then the ship stops in the middle of the sea for a walk on the pack ice and you can also choose to float in the dark icy waters near the stern, thanks to a special suit thermal. In the area you can decide between two icebreakers: Polar Explorer in Sweden, near Kalix, and Sampo in Kemi in Finland.

3. Relax with a sauna or discover the world of reindeer

There sauna in Lapland it’s a pleasant habit and part of the local culture. It serves to regain psychophysical well-being and to eliminate stress, but it is also a moment to live with friends and family. In 2020, the Finnish sauna was included in the Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage. In Haparanda-Tornio visitors have a wide choice of different types of saunas: the largest in the world in the Cape East hotel (with space for 150 people!); the sauna world in Kukkolaforsen with 14 different saunas, yoga sauna and the sauna museum; large wooden tubs with wood-fired water and saunas in the Kukkola Resort; a sauna ship in Tornio and of course saunas in all hotels, some of which like the Grand hotel Mustaparta, Haparanda Stadshotell, Hotel Olof and Park hotel offer suites with their own private sauna. Alternatively, in winter the Sami people from the Liehittäjä community bring their reindeer to the island of Seskarö in the archipelago. The Innala family proposes to join the herd in the forest and help feed the reindeer. In this case, take the “snow train” pulled by a snowmobile and cross the frozen sea to the island. Those who decide to visit a farm from the Finnish side, can organize a small excursion in a sleigh pulled by a reindeer through the snowy forest even trying to lead it in person.

Culture and grilled whitefish in the village of Kukkola

Kukkola is a picturesque historical and cultural fishing village located on both banks of the Torne River. It is famous for its whitefish fishing and for the traditional method with which the fish is grilled: it is in fact stuck on a stick, then cooked on an open fire in a small house and finally immersed in salty water. This local delicacy is served with tunnbröd, a traditional crisp and thin bread. You can stay in the typical hotel-standard wooden cottages of the Kukkola Resort in Finland and at the Kukkolaforsen in Sweden.

New Year’s Eve on the Finnish-Swedish border, offers

In this area the New Year can be celebrated twice. In Haparanda-Tornio you can move first to the Finnish side and then to the Swedish side. After the dinner, we walk to Victoriatorget, the border, where we can move easily. There are several New Year’s, Christmas and Epiphany packages, like the one with an overnight stay in Haparanda with winter activities and a visit to the Santa Claus village in Rovaniemi with Giver Viaggi. Then there is the one starting on December 17 with the Diamond between Luleå, Haparanda and Rovaniemi + individual departures all winter.

What to eat and how to get there

The gastronomic culture of the Torne Valley combines Swedish and Finnish traditions. Nature offers fish, different game, berries and mushrooms. Moose and reindeer are cooked in different ways depending on the season of the year. Whitefish and salmon are served smoked, grilled, salted or marinated. In addition to the whitefish grilled over a high heat in Kukkola, try the exclusive “red caviar” produced from whitefish eggs and the salmon that is cooked attached to a piece of wood near the open fire. In Haparanda-Tornio is the gateway to Swedish and Finnish Lapland, you can organize a stay completely in the area or combine it with other destinations in both countries. The nearest airports are Kemi (25 minutes by car), Luleå, Rovaniemi and Oulu (1.5-2 hours by car). There are train connections from Stockholm to Haparanda and from Helsinki to Tornio.