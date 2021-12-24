News

Lapo Elkann against Cardi B for the presentation of Måneskin: Revenews

Cardi B replies but then deletes the tweet. Lapo Elkann, however, replies: “Do not feed stereotypes”, and then invites her to Italy.

The presentation of the Måneskin from Cardi B ai American Music Awards. The presenter of the event introduced the band and their performance by Beggin ‘ sitting at a table eating a plate of spaghetti. Many spoke of an (inappropriate) use of the classic stereotypes about Italians, but Lapo Elkann has decided to contact the person directly concerned. And so – with lots of tags – wrote on Twitter in English.

«Wake up and smell the coffee, Cardi B. – he writes Lapo a Cardi B – Italy is not spaghetti and wine, it is much more. Italy is beauty, culture, Leonardo, Ferrari, work. Before introducing Italian artists please learn and prepare. It’s sad to use stereotypes to welcome Måneskin. ‘

The singer has promptly replied.

“Did you want me to give an entire history lesson at an awards ceremony?” – he chirped – Maybe I should have brought a Ferrari on stage? I also joked about my hometown. People are really indignant for no reason, in no way did I want to be offensive. “

Cardi B then deleted the tweet, but Lapo he had time to see it and reply.

«Fight against racism and stereotypes about minorities. And it is beautiful and deserves the utmost respect. I believe that feeding stereotypes against others goes against the values ​​you try to share with your fans. – Lapo writes – This is it. You and your family you are welcome here, I’ll host you in the Bel Paese ».


