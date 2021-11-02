News

Lapo Elkann on his honeymoon and the other gossip of the weekend

On 7 October, his 44th birthday, Lapo Elkann became Joana Lemos’ husband, in a ceremony held in Portugal, Joana’s native land, in the presence of a few close people. It was the one who made the golden bachelor of Italy capitulate the charming and indomitable former Portuguese rally raid driver, 48 years old and a past in the saddle of motorcycles, before, and in racing cars, after.

The two had left for their honeymoon, without letting them know what their chosen destination was. On 21 October Lapo surprised everyone and posted one on Twitter photo of the honeymoon with his better half in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. “On honeymoon with Joana. I send you a greeting from AlUla, Saudi Arabia. Unesco heritage, full of history and traditions. The people are welcoming, an immense palm grove, the millenary ruins, the crystal clear sea in the distance. Thanks to brother Teo for welcoming us💚 », wrote the son of Margherita Agnelli and Alain Elkann.

The two have all the air of having a great time, in a journey of exploration and adrenaline, see the adventure aboard an off-road vehicle in the desert dunes, ending with a romantic kiss. And to say that Lapo and Joana they met just a year ago: it was 2020, when, during a charity dinner between the two, the agreement that led them without hesitation to “Yes, I do” was triggered.

But over the weekend of 23-24 October many other things happened. Here all the stories you (maybe) missed:

