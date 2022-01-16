News

Lapo Elkann recalls Edoardo Agnelli: «Kind and curious, he believed in dialogue. I really miss”

Lapo Elkann uncle remembers Edoardo Agnelli. And it does so with a deep and touching tweet.

“This morning I got up thinking about Edoardo,” he said Lapo Elkann remembering the brother of his mother Margherita. The eldest son of Gianni Agnelli and Marella Caracciolo committed suicide in 2000 at the age of 46, after an intense and tormented life, where the passion for travel, esotericism and philosophy supplanted the role of designated heir at the helm of Fiat.

Lapo Elkann, on Twitter, described his uncle like this Edoardo Agnelli: «He believed in the dialogue between different cultures and religions. He was as kind as he was curious. He loved to travel and listen to the stories of simple men. He believed that God belonged to everyone. I really miss”.

