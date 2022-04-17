Laporta announced nominal entries in Barça’s international duels

Midtime Editorial

Something was wrong! Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelonastated that there were certain irregularities at the time of sale of tickets for fans of EintrachtFrankfurt on his visit to Camp Nouduring the quarterfinals of the Europe League.

Irregular conducts in the FC Barcelona

Laporta also announced that from now on the tickets for the international parties of the FC Barcelona they will be nominal, that is, personalized and linked to a specific name. The FCB was surprised by the “invasion” of German fans in the Camp Nou.

“The 34,440 entries that the club put up for sale, which correspond to those that the subscribers took advantage of the leave of absence, they were entries that included the restriction that could not be purchased with German credit cards nor from any IP adress of that country,” said Joan Laporta before the media of the club and Television of Catalonia (TV3).

“Here there is two irregular behaviors that we want to explain: that they refer to the 34,400 entries of the third tier that ended up irregularly at the hands of the germans, and it was not the club that sold themand then there is a part of the subscriptions that through irregular behavior ended up in the hands of the Germans”.

Joan Laporta denounced that “those who bought the tickets sent them to the German fans”remembering that the 34,400 tickets for the game of FC Barcelona they were sold at a 50% discount for club members, 24 hours before the sale to the general public.

