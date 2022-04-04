Laporta celebrates “the best agreement in the history” of Barcelona that will leave 435 million euros

BARCELONA — Barcelona received this Sunday the approval of the assembly of comptromisary partners to carry out the agreement announced in February with Spotify, a Swedish company that provides multimedia streaming music services that will become the main sponsor of the club from the next season.

The agreement specifies that Spotify will wear its brand on the men’s and women’s first team shirts for four seasons, starting in 2022-23, for a fixed annual 57.5 million euros, to which another 2.5 variables can be added (easy to comply with). according to the sources consulted), which will take the figure to 60 million. To this is added another 5 million annually, for three seasons, for wearing the brand on the front of the training clothes of both teams as well.

Likewise, Spotify acquired the ‘Naming Rights’ of the Camp Nou for a total of 12 seasons. In the first four, the estimated time of the works, will pay 5 million euros, which will increase to 20 in the remaining eight.

In this way, with the novelty of naming the Barça stadium for those twelve seasons, the global agreement between Barça and Spotify will mean potential income for the Barça entity of 435 million euros.

SUPPORT

Through a telematic vote, of 906 accredited delegates, 701 voted, making it in favor of the agreement 625, 49 against and 27 blank, resulting in the agreement being ratified with the support of 85 percent of the voters, despite the fact that the club, arguing a confidentiality clause signed with Spotify, did not officially disclose the amounts that it will receive for this sponsorship.

“It is the best agreement in the history of the club and it is in the order of the best sponsorships in the world”, explained Joan Laporta, Barça president, assuring that Spotify “will be an excellent companion on the road… Members can be sure”.

Laporta discovered that the new sponsor “will be associated with our stadium for the next twelve seasons at least”, admitting that throughout a campaign the name that appears on the front of the shirt could be varied. In this sense, Vice President Juli Guiu pointed out that this would be something exceptional “and we would talk about it with

Spotify. UEFA allows two changes per season and LaLiga three, but it is not our intention to change it many times.”