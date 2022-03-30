Laporta closes the door to a supposed return of Messi to Barcelona: “We didn’t consider it”

BARCELONA – Joan Laporta spoke publicly, for the first time, regarding a supposed return of Lionel Messi to Barcelona, ​​ruling out such a possibility. “We didn’t think about it”, said the Barça president, proclaiming that the Argentine “deserves respect because he is the best in the world”.

“We have no contact with Messi, but I remember him with affection,” Laporta said during an interview with RAC1, admitting that the moment of the Argentine’s farewell “was not easy for me… I would have liked things to be different but I couldn’t put the club in danger because the situation was very complicated”.

Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​talks with Lionel Messi David S. Bustamante/Getty Images

Right now, he sentenced, “I have not received any message from Messi to return. Nor from his environment and we are not considering it at this time because we are building a new team with experienced players.”

“If he’s sad in Paris? Well, I don’t know. Barcelona shoots a lot and he lived well here. He felt almost worse for me because of the personal issue than football. And when you go to a club that only prioritizes the arrival of stars, well sometimes it costs more”, he summarized.

The leader, who repeated that in this final stretch of the season “I am not going to finish second in the League and win the Europa League”, assured that Xavi “has more desire than me to win this League”, agreeing that the Barça team is going “for the right way. The squad has been reinforced and Xavi has recovered the model”.

“I say this convinced. Not to win the Europa League and be second in the League because we have a team to win it”, he repeated, solving that Barça “reaches the last stage of the competition very well and we are very optimistic”.

Referring to the news that may be in the squad for next season, the president, without giving explicit names, confirmed the signings of a defender and a midfielder (Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie), warning that for his board “a great signing it is someone who wants to come and adapt to the current situation and wants to enjoy this project.

“Yes, we have a couple of closed players whose contracts are ending, players with whom we can negotiate. Defender and midfielder? Over there, don’t make me give the names.”

Asked directly about his preferences between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, he did not express himself, but he did make it clear that the signing of any of them is not close.

“Among them I would choose the one who expressed his desire to play for Barça and today, neither of them has transmitted it to me”.

Declaring himself “in love with Joao Félix”, Laporta discovered that in the summer of 2021, linked to the departure of Antoine Griezmann to Atlético “there was a possibility of an exchange that could not be done” and was optimistic with the renewals of Ronald Araújo and Gavia , although emphasizing that “we will always watch over the club’s economy”.

Less positive was his speech regarding Sergi Roberto’s continuity, recalling that “I didn’t understand why his salary wasn’t reduced at the time, when he was offered a renewal at the beginning of the season. Now? It’s a question of the technical secretariat, but The moment to renew was then and the fact that he is injured also complicates the situation”.

More enigmatic was with Ousmane Dembélé. “We made him an offer that expired on December 20… Now, if there is an agreement, it would be within the established limits, but his representative is a box of surprises and you never know what can happen,” he said, making it clear that in the personal aspect “he is a player that I like a lot, that we like how he plays and we will have to see… If he has an agreement with another club I don’t know”.

Focused on Xavi, “he is doing wonderfully, he has matured and he is optimistic”, Laporta discovered that in the summer, “when I asked Koeman for fifteen days, I already had Xavi in ​​mind, but we decided to bet on Ronald, waiting for it to change and thinking that we should have won the League”.

Today, with the passage of time, the president has no doubts: “Xavi will be here as long as he wants”.