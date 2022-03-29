Laporta confirms 2 signings and gets ‘wet’ with Haaland and Mbappé

The president of FC Barcelona spoke this Monday with ‘RAC1’ making clear the transfer policy that the club will implement in the summer. According to Joan Laporta, the board has already closed two signings (Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié) and is working to incorporate more reinforcements, among them the eventual arrival of the Brazilian Raphinha, which could be closed in the coming days. However, the leader made it clear that the club’s economy is not enough to finance ‘galactic’ signings.

In that sense, Laporta was not afraid to ‘get wet’ about the possibility of signing Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappé. “Whoever is clear that he wants to play at Barça. Whoever wants to come here. Today, neither of them has transmitted them to me. What has come to me are economic conditions that we will not accept in any case”said about the ‘cracks’ of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

For the president culé, the ‘top’ signings do not depend exclusively on the amount paid for a player. On the contrary, the businessman assured that “The great signings are the ones you get at the lowest possible price. Talented players who fit into the team. We already generate footballers who have repercussions and an individual level worldwide”, he said in his speech on Monday. The signings of Christensen and Kessié are in line with the president’s premise, since both will be closed at ‘zero cost’.

Regarding Raphinha, Laporta believes that the Brazilian is a great player. “We have good reports from you. Deco (his representative) has his job and informs us of details so that we don’t make mistakes. And in some cases it has helped us a lot”, he expressed about the negotiations for the Leeds striker, who would become the first reinforcement for the culé attack for next season.

The ‘financial fair play’ one of Barça’s main obstacles

According to Laporta, Barça will be able to close their accounts this year without problems, so they should have no problem complying with the Spanish ‘financial fair play’. “All the levers we have to solve the club’s economy solve it. We are awaiting LaLiga’s criteria, which is sometimes very restrictive”, commented. For the accounts to balance, the club expects to close the agreement with CVC and the sale of 49% before June 30 of the shares of Barça Studios. In this way, the finances of the institution will continue to be in order, at least, to start the 2022-23 season well.