Laporta dreams of a Messi return but… – Sport.fr

While FC Barcelona is pushing, via the Spanish press, for a return of Lionel Messi at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the entourage of La Pulga has denied the existence of negotiations with the Catalan club.

Lionel Messi has turned the page, he will not return to FC Barcelona at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. While the Catalan club is pushing, via the Spanish press, for a return of the Argentinian next summer, his entourage denied, in comments relayed by Mundo Deportivo, the existence of negotiations with the Barcelona leaders: “There was no approach from Laporta with anyone in Leo Messi’s entourage or vice versa, and anyone claiming that is lying. »

In the meantime, Lionel Messi, who had a difficult first season in Paris, is making an excellent start to the season, notably with three goals in the first two official games of the season. It is rumored that a contract extension at PSG is in the works. Catalonia is a thing of the past.