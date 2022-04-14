Laporta explodes after what happened at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona-Eintracht: “It was a shame”

2022-04-14

The Barcelona was left out in the quarterfinals of the Europe League after his 3-2 loss in his own Camp Nou before him EintrachtFrankfurt.

Beyond the failure, something that has also bothered everyone is the large number of German fans who entered the stadium.

See: Xavi Hernández after Barcelona’s new European debacle. “It’s not a failure, we don’t like that word”

The barca He had only sent the German club 5,000 tickets, corresponding to five percent of the capacity that UEFA requires to reserve for visiting fans. The Eintracht He had requested 35,000 seats and the feeling is that this was the number of fans who actually occupied the stands of the Camp Nou.

Joan Laportapresident of Barcelonadecided to appear before the microphones of ‘Barça TV’ to offer the club’s version of what happened.

“We couldn’t win and we have to accept it. Situations like this happen in football. We are sad and angry, but we have to go ahead and fight for the League”, began Laporta on the elimination in the Europe League.