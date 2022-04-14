Laporta explodes after what happened at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona-Eintracht: “It was a shame”
2022-04-14
The Barcelona was left out in the quarterfinals of the Europe League after his 3-2 loss in his own Camp Nou before him EintrachtFrankfurt.
Beyond the failure, something that has also bothered everyone is the large number of German fans who entered the stadium.
See: Xavi Hernández after Barcelona’s new European debacle. “It’s not a failure, we don’t like that word”
The barca He had only sent the German club 5,000 tickets, corresponding to five percent of the capacity that UEFA requires to reserve for visiting fans. The Eintracht He had requested 35,000 seats and the feeling is that this was the number of fans who actually occupied the stands of the Camp Nou.
Joan Laportapresident of Barcelonadecided to appear before the microphones of ‘Barça TV’ to offer the club’s version of what happened.
“We couldn’t win and we have to accept it. Situations like this happen in football. We are sad and angry, but we have to go ahead and fight for the League”, began Laporta on the elimination in the Europe League.
“The most worrying thing is that what has happened has been a shame. It cannot be repeated. We have a lot of information and we need time to process it and we will take action. It is outrageous and shameful what has happened,” he said. laporta about the massive influx of German fans.
Also: The mega-contract offered by Real Madrid to Mbappé to close his transfer
“We cannot avoid certain situations, but from now on we will have to be stricter. Do not allow situations that have been done throughout history. We have the security and ticketing information. Everything points to situations that should not have occurred. We will take measurements and explain the measurements. As a culé I feel ashamed to see so many fans of the rival and less of ours. I have felt shame and regret what happened, ”he added.
Joan Laporta was also asked about the words of Xavi Hernandez, who lamented and complained about the fact that there were more Eintracht fans than Barcelona.
See also: Araujo’s words after Barcelona’s failure
“I understand what you said Xavi. You are absolutely right. It has happened to all of us Catalans who have come to the game. Due to certain circumstances that we have studied as a result of the information that has reached us, we will take measures so that it does not happen again, because it has been very serious, ”he said.
Lastly, the head of the Barcelona He sent a message to the culé fans. “You have to pass this bad drink. This continue. That the people come to cheer on the team this time”.