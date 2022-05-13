Laporta is a ‘shot’ away from activating one of the ec…

FC Barcelona wants to recover its image and status as an ‘elite’ club, both institutionally and sportingly. That is why the Board of Directors would be very close to activating the first of several economic ‘levers’ to stabilize a little the accounts of the season and ‘attack’ the transfer market with criteria. Everything would happen through the sale of various assets of the entity, as announced by President Joan Laporta in his last public appearance.

And it is that according to the portal specialized in sport and economy, ‘2Playbook’, the azulgrana are a ‘shot’ away from closing the sale of 49% of their ‘retail’ company Barça Licensing & Merchandising (BLM). The purchasing consortia would be ‘Investindustrial’ and ‘Fanatics’, who would pay around €200 million in an operation that must go through the Assembly of Compromising Members to be ratified.

Both companies remained in the ‘orbit’ of the club since August 2021, when Josep Maria Bartomeu made reference to them in an open letter before leaving office as Blaugrana president. In said document, the former president assured that both ‘Fanatics’ and ‘Investindustrial’ were part of the four companies that had submitted an offer to take over the ‘Barça Corporate’ business.

The news outlet also noted the words of one of those involved in the negotiations, who preferred to remain anonymous. “It’s somewhat less than what they initially offered in the framework of ‘Barça Corporate’, but the situation has changed a lot in a year and that project leveraged a lot on the figure of Lionel Messi”clarified the interviewee.

The agreement with CVC, complete in signings

In principle, the entity’s idea is to make the agreement official in the coming weeks, since in this way all the pending accounts of the campaign could be squared without resorting to the agreement with CVC. Thus, if they join LaLiga Impulso, the Barcelona fans would have that capital to break into the transfer window and strengthen Xavi Hernández’s squad for 2022/23, where the goal is to compete for all the titles.