Laporta meets with Raiola to work on the signings…

They are being ‘moved’ hours regarding the intentions of FC Barcelona to sign Erling Haaland in the summer transfer market. Although it is true that from the club they have slipped that they will not commit any economic madness to get the signing of the Norwegian player, from the Camp Nou they will insist until the end and exhaust all their options to get the transfer of one of the great ‘jewels’ of European football.

Although the final decision on his future will be made by Erling Haaland himself in the coming weeks, Barça know that the great relationship between Joan Laporta and Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, is an important ‘plus’ in a possible negotiation for the month of July. ‘De Telegraaf’ has reported that recently the maximum representative of the Barça entity has held a secret meeting, in Monaco, with Haaland’s representative.

Laporta and Jordi Cruyff have represented Barça in what would be the second meeting with Mino Raiola in less than two months, remembering the one that took place in Italy after the Golden Boy gala, when the president of the culé club transmitted to the representative -once again- the intentions of the azulgrana in taking over Haaland’s services for the 2022 season -2023.

In said meeting they have also spoken about the future of Noussair Mazraoui, who is also represented by Mino Raiola and has sounded in recent weeks as a possible reinforcement for Barça’s right back. His contract with Ajax expires on June 30 and he will leave the Netherlands as a free agent. The Catalan entity hopes to take over, also, with his services.

However, in recent days it had been reported that Mazraoui had chosen AC Milan as his next destination. It is understood that Barça wants to exhaust all its options and ‘tie’ the 24-year-old players, especially after his display in the match between Benfica and Ajax in the round of 16 of the Champions League (2-2), in which he was selected as the best player of the match.

Barça does not stop working on transfers

After the great success achieved in the winter transfer window, with the additions of Ferran Torres, Dani Alves, Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Barça wants to repeat the good movements during the month of Julyalthough they are aware that the competition in the market will be extreme and that the factor of having a convincing sports project will be as important as the economic offer.

“We have done very well this winter market and the idea is to do even better in summer”, commented Joan Laporta recently. “Haaland in the summer? We hope that in the summer we will also work well and we will all be satisfied with what has been achieved,” said the Barça president.