Laporta on Messi’s return: “We didn’t consider it”

The president of the culé institution spoke openly in an exclusive interview that he gave to RAC1 on Monday night.

In this note, Joan Laporta spoke about the present the team is going through, as well as what it is doing to rebuild a club in ruins. But what generated the most attention from locals and strangers alike was when he left no doubt about Leo Messi and his current relationship with the current PSG player.

What he basically said is that Rosario is already part of the club’s history and is not considered an option going into the future.

“We didn’t think about it. We are building a new team, with young people,” Laporta said in the interview that you can listen to in full below.

“I have not received any message from Leo or his surroundings at this address. At this time, we do not consider his return. We are building a young team that is starting to work. Leo is Leo, he is the best player in the world, but we are not contemplating his return. It wouldn’t be a step backwards.”https://twitter.com/rac1/status/1508670284341129223?s=20&t=H9Pt5R01hzqdbwhE3JL1sQ During this time, the president has mentioned several names such as Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and even Robert Lewandowski as possible reinforcements. All this taking into account the financial problems that the club still has. Laporta: ‘My relationship with Messi is less fluid now’ The Blaugrana president also admitted that there was a wear between him and the Argentine star during his last stage in Barcelona. On the other hand, Barça’s chief executive has once again defended that, with Messi’s departure, “we did what we had to do”. “Given the economic situation, I couldn’t put the institution at greater risk.” He now says that his relationship with the Argentine “is less fluid”, but he does not hide that he wants to see him again at the Camp Nou. “Barça is the home of Leo. I would like him to be at the opening of the new Camp Nou. The relationship is less fluid, now he is in Paris. For me it was not easy, I would have liked things to be different. He couldn’t put the institution at more risk. I think we did what we had to do. I don’t talk to him like before, people close to him long for Barcelona. I felt worse for the personal issue than for the sporting one” Laporta would also see positively the idea of ​​Messi coming to play the friendly tribute to Juan Carlos Unzué against Manchester City, a match that does not yet have a date.

