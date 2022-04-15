Laporta reaches out to Messi for Barca return

In an interview with RTVE, Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, ​​​​raises for the first time the possibility of a return of Lionel Messi, yet under contract until June 2023 with Paris Saint-Germain, during the next transfer window. summery.

Will Lionel Messi leave Paris Saint-Germain to return to FC Barcelona? While Joan Laporta, president of the Catalan club, has repeatedly refuted the hypothesis, he for the first time mentioned this possibility at the microphone of RTVE: “Barcelona’s doors will always be open for Messi. If he wants to talk to me about a return to Barça? I would be delighted. »

Lionel Messi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain last summer, is going through a difficult season with little decisiveness: 9 goals and 11 assists in 27 games in all competitions, but above all with elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League after a defeat, 3-1, on the lawn of Real Madrid.