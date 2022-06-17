Laporta shows his support for Pique, who “suffers” from his separation

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, ​​defended Gerard Piqué who is going through a complicated period in the private sector after his separation from Shakira. He recalls his involvement with the club.

Joan Laporta in support of one of her executives. The president of FC Barcelona called for action on Gerard Pique on Thursday during the club’s general meeting. The defender is going through a complicated period in his private life following his separation from Shakira. Sportingly, the climate is also heavy since rumors report a loss of confidence from Xavi, the coach, in him. According to the latest indiscretions, the coach would have made a pact with his defender, ensuring that he was always counting on him in exchange for his unfailing motivation.

Laporta, he recalled the defender’s commitment to the club and confided his current sentence. “Pique is suffering, he said. We have players in our imagination with fame, money and everything we love, but they are people and Pique is a great person. He is the one of the captains, he’s lucky, and he gave us a lot and he has to give us a lot.”

“We have to help him”

“He chose to continue being a professional footballer, he continues. He had the duality of being a businessman or a footballer and he chose a footballer. And he went through a circumstance (his divorce with Shakira, editor’s note ) which is not pleasant at all, with children of a very young age and Pique deserves the esteem and affection of the Catalans. Do not pay attention to the information that tries to pass him off as a frivolous man, without feelings. I am lucky to know him and to have treated him as a person. He is an extraordinary person who is suffering. And we must help him. I will be the first to give him the love he deserved.”

Pique, trained at the club, is under contract until 2024. Last season, he played 39 games in all competitions. The defender continues to develop, in parallel, his many activities as a businessman, in particular with his company Kosmos Holding.