Laporta speaks about Dembelé’s future at FC Barcelona

2022-02-28

The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, “wait” for the French winger Ousmane Dembelewho was asked to leave the club in January, will “reflect” on his renewal “at the end of the season,” he said Monday at a conference at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

“Dembele he knows our offer and he knows that we have always wanted him to stay. We hope that he will reflect again at the end of the season”, he wished laporta in the framework of a colloquium on the future of FC Barcelona.

“In football you can never rule out anything. Look: he couldn’t play, now he plays, and he plays well. But his contract renewal does not depend on me”, Xavi reacted on Sunday after beating Athletic Club 4-0 at the Camp Nou in a League match.

Most viewed: Russia responds to FIFA after being excluded from the World Cup in Qatar

A match in which Dembele he scored a goal and gave two assists in just 25 minutes of play, and turned the whistles that could be heard as he entered the field into applause (in the 67th minute).