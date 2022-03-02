Laporta spoke about Dembéle’s future: “he has our proposal”

Getty Ousmane Dembélé celebrates with his Barcelona teammates.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered an update on Ousmane Dembélé’s future at the club after the striker scored and provided two assists in the team’s 4-0 victory over Athletic on Sunday 27 February.

Laporta says Barcelona have always wanted Dembele to continue his career at Camp Nou and hope he will consider staying beyond the end of the season when his contract expires, according to reports. Chain BE.

He said: “Dembélé knows our proposal and we have always wanted him to stay, we hope that at the end of the season he will reconsider.”

Dembélé started the win over Athletic on the bench but made a big impact after arriving in the 67th minute. He scored his first goal of the season in a stunning finish to make it 2-0 and then set up goals for substitutes Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay.

Barcelona players ‘surprised’ by Xavi and Dembélé

Barcelona fans whistled at Dembélé when he took the field against Athletic, upset that he had not agreed to a new contract at the Camp Nou, but those jeers quickly died down with his goal.

Dembélé went to celebrate with coach Xavi after the goal which suggested a strong bond is developing between the coach and the Frenchman at the Camp Nou.

According to Albert Masnou in Diario Sport, the Barcelona players have been surprised at how well the two get along. Their relationship appears to have grown stronger despite Dembélé being dropped from the squad and told to leave during the January transfer window.

Since then, Xavi has remembered Dembélé and has publicly endorsed the striker. The Frenchman is said to be “tremendously grateful” for the attention he has received from Xavi and the way he is taking care of his physical condition as well.

Masnou adds that Dembele’s “wish” is to stay and renew his contract at Barcelona, ​​but it remains to be seen whether he will accept the terms offered by the cash-strapped Catalans.

The attack of the Barça prospers

Dembélé also has no guaranteed minutes in Barcelona’s attack, despite his stellar performance, with the club’s strikers in excellent form and currently scoring goals for fun.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also scored against Athletic and has five goals in his last three games, Adama Traore has four assists in six games since joining in January, and Memphis remains the team’s top scorer with 11 goals.

Elsewhere, the much-criticized Luuk de Jong has scored five times since the turn of the year, while Ferran Torres has been a regular since joining from Manchester City and has been described by Xavi as a “fantastic signing”.

Dembélé was expected to leave this summer for free after failing to agree a new contract, but if he can stay fit and impress on the pitch, Barcelona could be tempted to try once more at the Camp Nou.

