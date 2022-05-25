Laporta tackles his players and issues a condition on the return of Messi and Neymar

Zapping Goal! soccer club FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi’s figures in Catalonia

The past season

“I finished the season upset and disappointed. I understand that we had injuries at one point, but losing to Cadiz, Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano at home makes me disappointed with the attitude of the team. We now have a technical staff which must be more competitive. The legacy we have received is catastrophic, it is a reality and it still takes time to reverse this situation. »

The upcoming Mercato

“Lewandowski still has a year left on his contract, that’s the situation. I can’t say anything else. We don’t have any support from La Liga, fair play is very difficult here compared to other countries and that’s an obstacle that needs to be overcome. Our team will be more competitive. Gavi? His agent compares the offers and delays the decision. I encourage him to accept it as soon as possible because it also helps us plan. Dembele? They have our offer on the table, we’ve been planning next season for a while and the player’s agent isn’t responding. There is a priority now, which is to put the economic situation back on track. »

A return of Messi and Neymar

“If they want to come back, it will be free. We are unable to reach an agreement to transfer these players. But even if we had the ability, we wouldn’t do that. It would be illogical. In any case, the coach decides. Neymar is an exceptional player. I personally like it. He nevertheless signed at PSG for a long time. »

Messi and Neymar? Laporta: “If they want to come back, it will be for free. We are unable to reach an agreement to transfer these players. But even if we had the ability, we wouldn’t do that. It would be illogical. In any case, the coach decides. » — News – Barça (@ActualiteBarca) May 25, 2022