Laporta talks about Messi’s departure and surprises with his confession; and responds to Koeman’s attacks

2022-03-07
Joan Laportapresident of Barcelonahas given an interview to Barca TV where he touched on different points, but the most attractive was the theme of Leo Messi and its output.
The maximum leader of the azulgranas assures that until today he is not sorry for having let out the legend of the Barcelona.
“It was the saddest decision of all if I take stock, I never wanted to take it, but I’m not sorry either,” he confessed.
“I put the institution above everything, it is even above coaches and the best player in football history,” he added. laporta Without mincing words.
“To the inherited situation, no matter how much will there was, there was a reality, with which we collided,” he says laporta.
The president of Barcelona He expressed that with the departure of Messi it was the beginning of a new cycle with many young people. “It seemed that there was nothing afterwards. But those of us who want the Barca we know that the story continues, with work and well-thought-out decisions, you can safely return to the path of success”.
KOEMAN’S ATTACKS
ronald koeman threw some darts at laportawho fired him from Barcelona for poor results.
“I was not the coach of laporta. I had that feeling from the first moment, after the elections there was no click. That necessary support from above was lacking. The important thing was not the money for me. I really wanted to succeed as a coach at Barcelona, to do everything I could, but I realized that Laporta wanted to get rid of me because I was not appointed by him,” he said. koeman.
“laporta He told me a thousand times that Xavi would not be his coach, because he lacked experience”, he said. Ronald Koemann.
Given the controversial statements of koeman, laporta He has responded and acknowledged that “at the end of the season I had doubts about Koeman and I passed it on to him. He wanted to continue and we were in a determined context… I also thought about the figure that Koeman was, we wanted to give him a chance”.
“Time puts you in your place and you see things you didn’t see before. Out of respect for Koeman, you also value the Copa del Rey. I saw at one point that we were not going well and another painful decision had to be made. I have peace of mind for the respect shown to people and prioritizing the interests of the club, ”he added.
laporta answered without hesitation to the question of whether he would have changed to koeman seeing the outcome of this stage: “Yes, I would have done it. I had to listen to my intuition. Although in life you cannot be guided by intuition, the world of football belongs to the emotions, but there is also respect, Barcelona fans, you must take into account many situations. You decide and there is no perfect decision. There is always the situation on the other side.”
Finally, Laporta better put an end to the controversy. “I want to remember him as the hero of Wembley, I was there and with that goal in the 111th minute. Now he can say what he wants but I will always remember him for the Wembley goal. He also had the courage to put young people. This is also due to Ronald, if he is hurt now, I hope he will get over it”.