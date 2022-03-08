Laporta talks about Messi’s departure and surprises with his confession; and responds to Koeman’s attacks

2022-03-07

Joan Laportapresident of Barcelonahas given an interview to Barca TV where he touched on different points, but the most attractive was the theme of Leo Messi and its output.

The maximum leader of the azulgranas assures that until today he is not sorry for having let out the legend of the Barcelona.

“It was the saddest decision of all if I take stock, I never wanted to take it, but I’m not sorry either,” he confessed.

“I put the institution above everything, it is even above coaches and the best player in football history,” he added. laporta Without mincing words.

“To the inherited situation, no matter how much will there was, there was a reality, with which we collided,” he says laporta.

The president of Barcelona He expressed that with the departure of Messi it was the beginning of a new cycle with many young people. “It seemed that there was nothing afterwards. But those of us who want the Barca we know that the story continues, with work and well-thought-out decisions, you can safely return to the path of success”.