Laporta’s forceful response on the possible signings of Haaland and Mbappé for FC Barcelona

2022-03-25

Joan Laporta, president of the FC Barcelonaonce again ruled on the possibility of signing Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé for next season.

The president spoke in an interview with “El Periódico” and reiterated his firm desire not to indebt the club, he prefers to continue betting on the quarry, a style that has led the culé team to be one of the best in history.

“We will not inflate the market absurdly as has been done in the past. We work to improve a team that progresses. The philosophy is to promote the team, that the team is the star. We want to empower it to be stronger, more mature and more efficient. We will not make a team dependent on one player. It would be a mistake. The star is the team. The star will be the team, ”he assured.

With this, Laporta does not rule out large signings, but said that the new additions will adapt to Barcelona’s salary levels.