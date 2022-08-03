Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, all the curiosities about the film with Angelina Jolie

Always considered one of the main videogame icons, as well as the most famous video game heroine in the world, the explorer Lara Croft is still the protagonist of a saga dedicated to her, conceived in 1996 by Toby Gard. This also came to theaters for the first time in 2001 with the film Lara Croft: Tomb Raiderdirected by Simon Westalready famous for the action thriller With Air, and starring the Oscar winner Angelina Jolie. This film is still defined today as the first successful blockbuster based on a video game.

Thanks to the international success of the videogame saga, it was only a matter of time before the stories starring Lara Croft became a source of inspiration for a film. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider however, it presents an original story, while remaining faithful to the nature of the character and his typical adventures. The film therefore presents extraordinary exotic territories, including Cambodia and Iceland, combining elements typical of antiquity with ultra-modern components, with reckless action sequences and great special effects.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider it therefore represented a real novelty as far as cinema meets video games. Crushed by critics, the film was however a huge success with the public and is still a highly sought after title by all films in the genre. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will be useful to deepen some curiosities related to this. Continuing reading here it will be possible to find further details relating to the plotto the cast of actors and his sequel. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raiderthe plot of the movie

The protagonist of the film is Lara Croft, a charming heiress, photojournalist by profession but in reality an expert archaeologist and tomb raider. In her private life, Lara is still trying to metabolize the mysterious disappearance of her father, but the approaching anniversary of this sad event only makes her nervous and distracted and nothing seems to be able to give serenity to the young woman, not even the proximity of the butler. Hillary or his technical assistant Bryce. Meanwhile, the chief members of the Illuminati secret society have gathered in Venice, who fear they will not be able to recover a precious lost key in time.

This allows access to the two halves of an ancient artifact, the triangle of light, whose power can only be unleashed if assembled during the last phase of the exceptional cosmological event: a total solar eclipse. The task of finding this ancient artifact is entrusted to Manfred Powellan unscrupulous man, and his accomplice Alex West. Upon learning of this, Lara in turn embarks on a search for the triangle of light, to prevent her from falling into the wrong hands. In the course of her adventure, however, she will be able to discover many things about herself and her father.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raiderthe cast and locations of the film

In search of a charming but at the same time talented actress, Simon West assigned the lead role to the Oscar winner Angelina Jolie. The choice, however, was viewed negatively by both producers and fans of the character. The former argued that Jolie was not well known enough, suggesting actresses such as Jennifer Lopez, Famke Janssen or Sandra Bullock. Fans argued instead that Jolie did not possess a physique appropriate to her character, particularly due to her notoriously promising breasts of Lara Croft. However, the actress prepared a lot to be able to best interpret her character, practicing martial arts, use of firearms, extreme driving and more.

This allowed her to be able to act in almost any scene in the film, without having to resort to doubles. Her interpretation then ended up convincing everyone, silencing all doubts. Next to her, in the film, the actor can be found Jon Voight, Jolie’s real father, as Lord Richard Croft, Lara’s father. The actor Iain Glenknown for being Jorah Mormont in Game of throneshe plays the ruthless Manfred Powell instead. Daniel Craig instead he plays Alex West, playing here with an American accent. They complete the cast Noah Taylor as Bryce, Chris Barrie in those of Hillary e Richard Johnson for the role of the head of the Illuminati.

As for the locations, as anticipated these really took place in exotic places such as Cambodia and Iceland. In particular, in the Asian state, filming took place in the archaeological site of Angkor, where no filming had taken place since 1960. Filming that took place in Iceland, which in the film represents Siberia, took place mainly on the Vatnajökull glacier, the largest in Europe. This location led to the need to establish numerous safety measures, as the glacier is notoriously rich in deep chasms.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raiderthe sequel, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

Given the great success of the film, a sequel was made in 2003 entitled Tomb Raider – The cradle of lifedirected this time by Jan de Bont and played again by Jolie. In this sequel, Lara Croft is confronted with the bioterrorist Jonathan Reiss in the course of the search for the ancient Pandora’s Box. This sequel was less successful than the previous one, but enough to guarantee a third film. This was canceled, however, when Jolie declared herself unwilling to reprise her role. Finally, in 2018, a reboot entitled tomb Raiderwhere the actress is playing the protagonist Alicia Vikander.

You can take advantage of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Netflix, Now and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. The film is also present in the television schedule of Wednesday 3 August at 21:25 On the canal Nine.

Source: IMDb