‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’: Angelina Jolie was not satisfied with the film because her character was not ‘sexy enough’

Angelina Jolie might have been a little disappointed with her first tomb Raider film. Adapted from the video game of the same name, Raider tested whether Jolie could star in her own action movie. Although it was a financial success, Jolie felt that she could have done more with the film.

Angelina Jolie originally turned down ‘Tomb Raider’

Jolie was not entirely on board with the film when it was first presented to her. In an interview with Collider, the Marvel star opened up about her hesitation about accepting the role from her.

“I said, ‘I really didn’t feel like that character suited me.’ In fact, at first I didn’t want to do it; I said no,” Jolie recalled.

But he was eventually sold on the film for a number of reasons.

“But they said you can travel the world and train with the British Army, so I had three months to see what I could do. And I would encourage anyone to do that,” he continued. “Sign up for everything you can, give yourself a few months, push yourself to the limit and go, ‘What can I do?’ And you find out that there are a lot of things that you didn’t know and some weird and crazy things that you can do or are capable of, so I love it.”

Angelina Jolie felt her character wasn’t ‘sexy enough’ in ‘Tomb Raider’

Angelina Jolie felt that there were many reasons why the first tomb Raider did not reach its full potential. In an interview with Black Film, the girl, interrupted The actress opened up about how she felt the film missed the mark.

“I was not satisfied with that. Through the making of that film, we were all still trying [to] figuring out how things worked, and we were trying to turn the video game into a person, but it was still the video game and still she was a video vixen and she wasn’t a solid woman with emotions and feelings,” she said. .

Jolie also took the character’s sex appeal into account when discussing the film’s downfalls. While making the sequel, Jolie and her team would try to correct the mistakes made in the first tomb Raider.

“Even the way she looked wasn’t sexy and real enough for me. So there were a lot of things and we couldn’t adapt to everything well. We thought a lot about how to do the second movie well,” she continued.

Angelina Jolie thought ‘Tomb Raider’ was a good way to connect with her father

Despite his disappointment at Tomb Raider, the film helped Jolie grow in a number of ways during filming. She eased Jolie’s concerns about her own limitations and helped her discover what she was capable of as a performer.

“One night, I was sitting in my bathtub with all my bruises and cuts. He was crying and thinking, ‘What am I doing? I can’t pull this off,” Jolie told Cinema. “But after a few months of trying, all of a sudden you’re swinging on a bunji rope and realizing, ‘Wow, I’m not hitting the wall.'”

At the same time, Jolie felt triggered. tomb Raider It was a good opportunity to reconnect with the family. She approached his father, actor Jon Voight, and asked him to be a part of the action movie.

“I called him and got Jon’s answering machine. I told her, ‘I’m Angie and this is not a bad decision. No more tattoos and I’m not pregnant. I just want you to be in a movie with me,’” she recalled.

for Jolie, tomb Raider it allowed for a father-daughter bond between the two that she felt was necessary.

“My parents divorced when I was little and my dad was never really absent from my life, but we didn’t spend as much time together as we could. My dad was very supportive, but there were still questions he wanted to ask her. So this movie was great because it gave us some quiet time to spend together,” Jolie added.

