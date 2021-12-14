Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, twenty years of Joliexploitation | Cinema

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider is available on Prime Video

In 2001 Angelina Jolie was, by popular acclaim, the most beautiful woman in the world of cinema, and in full career explosion, having just won her first (and for now only) Oscar for Interrupted girls. So don’t listen to the rumors that for twenty years have been claiming that Lara Croft’s role in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider she was assigned a bit by chance, and that there were other more suitable candidates who should have gotten the part, one above all Denise Richards. Trust the words of the film producer Lawrence Gordon: “There were many actresses interested, at least according to their agents, but the moment we saw Angelina Jolie’s name we knew she was the right one”. And if you still don’t believe it and dream of a Lara played by (your choice) Jennifer Lowe Hewitt, Jennifer Lopez, Rhona Mitra, Ashley Judd, Catherine Zeta-Jones or any of the thousand other alleged Lares who have never been, look back at the film. : you will definitely be convinced that Lara Croft: Tomb Raider exists for Angelina Jolie even before its protagonist from videogames origins.

The worst thing that could be said at the time of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider was that it had relatively little to do with the video game it was theoretically based on – there were relatively few graves to raid and no T. rex, for instance. With the serenity bestowed upon us by hindsight, we can say that it was actually a thankless task, and Simon West and the basketball team behind the script did perhaps the best they could with the relatively few means at their disposal. In reality it was not so much a question of means (indeed: the film cost well over 100 million dollars), as of sources.

Historical, legendary, beautiful, revolutionary in terms of level design and gameplay but also with the right dose of Indianajones-bait nostalgia necessary to grab the imagination of a large audience, the first two chapters of the franchise tomb Raider they have not gone down in history for the writing, the genius of the story, the intricate weave of narrative arcs that support the architecture of the adventure, nor, to be honest, for the construction of the characters. By 2001 the series had already risen to the height of Tomb Raider: Chronicles and it was more or less rapidly being filmed, sowing the first seeds for what a few years later would blossom, with another gender swap, in the saga of Uncharted. But in the hearts and eyes of the gamer people they remained above all tomb Raider And Tomb Raider II, from which Lara Croft: Tomb Raider takes some very vague element of inspiration and little more.

The bulk of the story of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, with its magic triangle that gives extraordinary powers to whoever will reunite the fragments and that does not resemble the Triforce of the Zelda saga at all, it is not taken from any video game. A choice that at the time attracted some criticism from those who hoped instead for a 1: 1 transposition of a known story, but which, and you will realize it if you try to replay the old tomb Raider, was actually the only plausible choice. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider it is a film based on the power of the brand and on the fact that in 2001 people wanted to see Lara’s adventures at the cinema; but it is also based on a canon which at the time was limited and even a bit silly, and which therefore necessarily needed to be expanded and deepened.

Still in hindsight we’re not sure if this expansion went as well as the authors hoped. The film all too often comes close to cheap science fiction, and you dive right in for the finale; there has always been the supernatural in Lara Croft’s adventures, of course, but Lara Croft: Tomb Raider overcomes, and with a certain determination, the thin line that separates Indiana Jones from Stargate – and in a movie about an archaeologist it would be better if she didn’t. Also because, inevitably and once again because of no one, the entire visual and effects sector of the film has aged badly in these twenty years: it is probably the only detail on which the most recent tomb Raider with Alicia Vikander beats his 20-year-old predecessor.

All these speeches, however, evaporate like snow in the sun in the face of what we said at the beginning, namely that Lara Croft: Tomb Raider it is first of all a film that celebrates Angelina Jolie. More than playing Lara Croft (who as we said at the time was far from having a defined personality), Jolie interpreted how the whole world imagined Lara Croft would look if she really existed. It’s much more provocative and alluring than a bunch of polygons, of course, and it’s a far cry from the little girl in the air of loss of innocence that is her latest incarnation (first in video games and then in the cinema). And Simon West knows it perfectly, so much so that he devotes a lot of time to sequences that have nothing to do with the plot or with Lara Croft and everything to do with the fact that on the set there is a goddess who has come down to earth and us. we must bow down and worship it.

Almost immediately it stops being a purely hormonal issue to become all-encompassing. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider is a film about Angelina Jolie and a series of people who walk around her, and live by her reflected light. Did you remember that Lara’s nice rogue / love interest is played by Daniel Craig, and that the villain (the classic charming villain with whom the heroine is forced to collaborate, at Indiana Jones) is Iain Glen who never says a single time “Khaleesi”? Angelina Jolie does it all: she solves puzzles, shoots bad guys, saves the world, drives anyone crazy who puts their eyes on her.

In this sense Lara Croft: Tomb Raider it is also very videogame, a film that exists according to its protagonist as much as the various ones tomb Raider they existed as a function of the Lara made of polygons, from which the metaphorical camera never left. It is equally videogame in the staging of the action, in the endless shootings during which only the bullets of the good ones hit, and during all the acrobatic sequences in which Angelina Jolie stands aside to leave the cables their quarter of an hour of celebrities. It is videogame in the language, in the grammar of the story and in making things happen – and also in the adorable carelessness with which these things happen, in the fast travel speed with which you skip around the globe in search of magical artifacts, in the full spirit of a beautiful adventure from the early 2000s.

And therefore it can only be a monologue of its protagonist, the purest Joliexploitation that unfortunately will quickly lead to ridicule already from the next film, Tomb Raider – The cradle of life. But that’s another story, and it’s not Angelina Jolie’s fault anyway. Happy Birthday Lara Croft: tomb Raider, and thanks for all the pirouettes.