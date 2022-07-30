Lara Croft would be an LGBT+ character in the new Tomb Raider

An alleged leak would have revealed some details of the plot of the next Tomb Raider game, which is being developed by Crystal Dynamics. According to a script circulating online, the new Tomb Raider would feature a Lara Croft in charge of a team of archaeologists.

According to the Sacred Symbols site (transcribed by VGC), the following tomb Raider has the internal nameProject Jawbreaker” and is described as an action-adventure game set in the modern world, which has been affected by a mysterious cataclysm.

According to the casting notes for the game, Crystal Dynamics is looking for an actress in her mid-30s who is authentically British, similar to Emily Blunt or Rosamund Pike. In addition, the script reveals that the new Tomb Raider would show romantic scenes of Lara Croft with another woman.

Apparently in the new Tomb Raider we will see an experienced Lara Croft who is at her best, as she has abandoned her childhood to fully accept a life as an adventurer. Plus, Lara Croft’s adventures make her famous and inspire a new generation of Tomb Raiders to seek her own fortunes.

The rest of the leak talks about a team that accompanies Lara Croft, so the gameplay is expected to involve these characters and not be based only on Lara’s actions. The game’s script features dialogue from other “Tomb Raiders” named Devandra and Tanvi, so Lara Croft most likely no longer adventures solo.

According to the leak, Lara has become lonely at the top but her new chapter begins when she is presented with a problem that she cannot solve alone, so she needs to team up. However, Lara is not used to collaborating with others, so she feels like a fish out of water in this situation.

Crystal Dynamics announced the development of a new Tomb Raider in April of this year, and since then it has been said that it is being made with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine. During his announcement, Franchise General Manager Dallas Dickinson said that Crystal Dynamics was looking to push its limits to deliver the high-quality cinematic adventure that fans so richly deserve.

In May Square Enix announced its agreement to sell some studios and licenses to Embracer Group for $300 million, including the Crystal Dynamics studio with the Tomb Raider IP. Since then Embracer Group has said that it sees great potential in the franchise, which is why they are considering creating remakes, remasters and spin-offs.

On the other hand, this week it was announced that MGM lost the film rights to Tomb Raider and Alicia Vikander will no longer be Lara Croft in the following films. Film production companies are currently competing for the Tomb Raider film license, but it is not known if Embracer Group is among these companies.