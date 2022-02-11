Lara Gut-Behrami Olympic champion! – RSI Swiss Radio and Television

from the envoy to Yanqing Luca Steens

Lara Gut-Behrami graduated Olympic champion for the first time, conquering the super G in Beijing 2022 a few days after already wearing the bronze in giant and thus becoming the second Ticino to impose herself in alpine skiing at the Olympics after Michela Figini, gold down in 1984! The 30-year-old, at the third medal at the Games in three different disciplines (in Sochi she had finished 3rd in downhill), she preceded the Austrian Mirjam Puchner and a revived Michelle Gisin. For the Obvaldese this is the second podium at the Olympics, after the victory four years ago in the super combined.

Gut-Behrami, the first Swiss ever to impose itself in super G at the Games, once again played a test full of determination, but being careful not to affect too much on the edges in the curves to join the world and Olympic crowns in the specialty. She was not very convinced of her performance once she crossed the finish line, she gradually she was able to broaden her smile, to finally raise her arms to the sky. With this triumph she definitively surpasses Figini (a gold and a silver at the Olympics, a title and two second places at the World Championships), at the top of the hierarchy of the most successful Ticino skier in history. The athlete from Comano also boasts two golds, three silvers and three bronze medals on the showcase.

For her part, Gisin managed to get on the podium thanks to a great second part of the race. Corinne Suter (+0 “98), on the other hand, was not able to shine, preceded in the standings also by Jasmine Flury (+0” 92), who ruined a good race by being too wide in the curves of the central part. Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympics, on the other hand, do not seem to be, after the two eliminations in her favorite technical specialties, today she ended up far from the best of her.