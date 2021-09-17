Large BTC options expiration coincides with a ‘very healthy’ consolidation for Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) remained between $ 48,000 and $ 47,250 on Friday as hopes for a bull run remain intact thanks to falling supply and upcoming company announcements.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

The expectation for a breakout in the crypto markets is growing

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD is continuing its consolidation, with the arrival of the most recent options expiration.

The pair made little progress after bouncing from $ 47,000 the previous day, but bullish expectations among analysts remain largely intact.

As reported by Cointelegraph, these forecasts are based on a “contraction in supply” that will push prices higher, given the ever-increasing demand and long-term investors who already own almost 80% of the supply.

“The offer of altcoins and the upcoming ETF season are likely to be deciding factors along with the new announcements,” said trader Pentoshi in a statement. comment on the price of BTC.

Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe appeared equally calm regarding current market activity.

“I don’t think there is a need to worry about the consolidation of the market. Very healthy, ” summed up in a tweet.

“Altcoins are still active. We have fantastic months ahead in the crypto markets. “

A look at the buy and sell levels on the major exchange Binance confirms that the resistance starts at $ 48,600, which fell slightly during the consolidation. Purchase interest, on the other hand, still stands at $ 44,000.

Buy and Sell Levels in BTC / USD (Binance), 17 September. Source: Material Indicators

“Bullish but cautious”

Calmer conditions on derivatives platforms also allay concerns over a rerun of last week’s big sell-off.

When Bitcoin lost $ 10,000 in a single day, overly leveraged trading was wiped out, and leverage has remained much lower ever since.

The slightly positive funding rates suggest that the market is in a much better position for sustainable, bullish but not irrational growth.

“Traders in Bitcoin futures markets remain reasonably bullish with the return of a positive funding rate in perpetual swap contracts,” said Yann Allemann and Jan Happel, co-founders of on-chain analytics firm Glassnode. commenting a related chart.

“Funding rates are positive, but not at the level reached prior to last week’s $ 10,000 sell-off. The Bitcoin market is bullish, but cautious. “