Large explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana leaves at least 4 dead

(CNN) –– At least four people died after a huge explosion rocked downtown Havana, Cuba, this Friday and destroyed the Hotel Saratoga, according to the island’s government.



“The First Secretary of the Party in Havana, Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, explains that so far the death of 4 people has been confirmed,” wrote the verified account of the Cuban Presidency on Twitter. “Search and rescue work is continuing at the hotel, where people may still be trapped,” the message added.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion in the city center. However, minutes later, the government He noted on his Twitter account that “Preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.”

President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited the site of the explosion.

Witnesses told CNN correspondent Patrick Oppmann at the scene that a “massive explosion” had occurred.

Images from the scene show the destroyed facade of at least three floors of the building. Plumes of dust and smoke could also be seen rising around the debris on the ground.

Buses and cars outside the hotel were also destroyed.

The hotel, which was built in the 1930s and has 96 rooms, was reopened in 2005 after a renovation, according to its website.

Cuban police and firefighters searched the rubble for survivors.

Mexico expresses its solidarity with Cuba

Mexico’s foreign minister tweeted his solidarity with victims in Cuba on Friday, after a massive explosion destroyed the Hotel Saratoga and nearby vehicles in the capital Havana, leaving rescuers combing the rubble for survivors. .

“Our solidarity with the victims and affected as well as with the people of that beloved and fraternal nation,” tweeted Marcelo Ebrard.

Ebrard confirmed that the visit of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to Cuba in the coming days will take place as scheduled.

With information from Karol Suárez and Jorge Engels.

