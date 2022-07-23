Large migratory flows to the Dominican Republic are predicted

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Superior Council of the Conference of the Central American Armed Forces (CFAC) warned about the situation of instability and insecurity that exists in Haiti and pointed out that the crisis in that country creates conditions for the generation of large migratory flows to all the countries of the region and particularly to the Dominican Republic.

The alert is part of the conclusions of the meeting of the Superior Council of the CFAC that was held in the Dominican Republic and as host, in his capacity as President Pro-Tempore, the Dominican Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa.

In the document, the CFAC also declared drug trafficking as “the main common threat to regional security” and proclaimed the need to strengthen the execution of “strong actions” to maintain control of this scourge and other transnational threats in the land, air and sea spaces of the linking countries.

The statement also warns about the “risk impact on the security of the region” derived from the situation of conflict in the world and from the restrictions that, although to a lesser extent, are still in force due to the Covid-19 pandemic, “which have generated severe consequences in the world economy and that significantly affects the Central American region and the Dominican Republic.”

face threats

In the signed document also the efforts of the Armies and Armed Forces are recognized that carry out tasks of territorial control and public security in the linked nations, with positive results in comprehensive plans against terrorism, organized crime and related activities of the CFAC, “thus raising the existing security indexes.”

Addressing the conclave and signing the document were the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Guatemala, Division General Henry Yovani Reyes Chigua; Brigadier General Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of El Salvador, Miguel Ángel Rivas Bonilla; the Secretary of State in the Office of National Defense of the Republic of Honduras, José Manuel Zelaya Rosales, and Brigadier General Juan José Membreño López, head of the Directorate of Operations and Plans of the Nicaraguan Army, on behalf of the commander in chief of the Army of that country, General of the Army, Julio César Avilés. General officers and senior representatives of the observer countries accredited to the CFAC also participated, including Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Belize, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Spain, the United States, France, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Taiwan.

More participants

Delegates from cooperating organizations, such as the Inter-American Defense Board, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Military Emergency Unit of Spain and the Central American Parliament also attended.

The meeting is the first face-to-face meeting of the CFAC since the Covid-19 pandemic was declared. The participants reviewed the results of activities carried out in the first half of this year and learned about the preliminary General Schedule of Activities for the year 2023.