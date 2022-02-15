Large rivers but also small streams “intoxicated” by drugs, in over a quarter potentially toxic levels

The waterways that run through the large metropolises, but also the small canals that flow into the villages are contaminated by the presence of medicationsas carbamazepine, metformin And caffeine, which could reach troubling and potentially toxic levels. To highlight the problem, scientists from the University of York, who published an article in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (Pnas) to make known the results of their work. The study, conducted as part of the Global Monitoring of Pharmaceuticals Project, which aims to monitor rivers around the world, assessed the contamination levels of 258 waterways around the world.

The research team, led by John Wilkinson, looked for the presence of 61 drugs, including carbamazepine, metformin and caffeine. The researchers found that in more than a quarter of the locations studied, the presence of potentially toxic drugs reached troubling and potentially toxic levels. Among the most common medicines, the researchers identified propranolol, a drug administered for the heart problems such as hypertension, sulfamethoxazole and ciprofloxacin, two antibioticsand loratadine, a antihistamine.

Waterways on all continents, experts warn, could suffer serious consequences due to the presence of pollutants, which could compromise the health of ecosystems. The team took samples from large rivers, such as the Amazon Riveri, the Mississippithe Thames and the Mekong, but also from small streams that pass through villages and communities where modern medicines are not used, such as locations in Venezuela, sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Scientists have found that strong correlations exist between a country’s socioeconomic status and the contamination rate of the rivers that flow through it. “The Global Monitoring of Pharmaceuticals Project – says Wilkinson – employs 127 collaborators, affiliated with 86 research institutes and is an excellent example of how the global scientific community can come together to address large-scale environmental problems. This work improves our knowledge related to the global distribution of pharmaceutical products ”.

The researchers hope that an increase in the monitoring programs the environment can facilitate the adoption of strategies aimed at mitigating the effects of drug-associated contamination of rivers. The research included rivers in the most populated cities on the planet, such as Delhi, London, New York, Lagos, Las Vegas and Guangzhou, but also sites characterized by political instability such as Baghdad, the Palestinian West Bank and Yaoundé in Cameroon. The surrounding environment ranged from the high altitude alpine tundra of Colorado, to the polar regions of Antarctica to the Tunisian deserts. Many previous works, aimed at investigating the presence of active ingredients in rivers, tended to measure a limited number of contaminants using different analytical methods and selecting only certain areas of the planet. This work, the authors comment, allows us to better quantify the extent of the problem from a global perspective. “Our approach – they conclude – could also be applied to evaluate other environmental parameters, such as sediments, soils and biomes. In the future, it may be possible to collect information for a data set related to pollution on a global scale“.

