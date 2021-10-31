News

Largest Bitcoin Fund In The World Could Become An ETF In July Next Year By CoinTelegraph

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee32 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements


© Reuters. The largest Bitcoin fund in the world could become an ETF in July next year

Grayscale could launch its exchange-traded fund (ETF) on (BTC) as early as July 2022, claims one of its executives.

During a virtual event organized by MarketWatch on October 27, Grayscale’s global head of ETFs, David LaValle, anticipated a nine-month wait for US regulatory approval.

Grayscale: Now is the right time to apply for an ETF Grayscale, the company that manages the Bitcoin investment product with the highest volume globally, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), this month reiterated its “commitment” to transform it into an ETF.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee32 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian snatched from Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister in OJ Joke

3 weeks ago

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are the best: Emma Stone says it

August 17, 2021

It’s the dancer’s tanning spray fault

August 2, 2021

Unrecognizable Jennifer Aniston in this old photo: as she was before the hit

August 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button