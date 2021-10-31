Largest Bitcoin Fund In The World Could Become An ETF In July Next Year By CoinTelegraph



The largest Bitcoin fund in the world could become an ETF in July next year



Grayscale could launch its exchange-traded fund (ETF) on (BTC) as early as July 2022, claims one of its executives.

During a virtual event organized by MarketWatch on October 27, Grayscale’s global head of ETFs, David LaValle, anticipated a nine-month wait for US regulatory approval.

Grayscale: Now is the right time to apply for an ETF Grayscale, the company that manages the Bitcoin investment product with the highest volume globally, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), this month reiterated its “commitment” to transform it into an ETF.

