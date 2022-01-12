Largest marine dragon fossil discovered

A sensational discovery, almost like a fantasy film, in a place that seems to have a great feeling with sea monsters. We are talking about a revelation-primacy: in Great Britain, a group of researchers and paleontologists has found the largest marine dragon fossil in history. The Loch Ness monster, which until now remained the only and legendary, would have a “brother” who lived 180 million years ago, in the dinosaur era of the late Cretaceous, with whom, according to scientists, he would have lived.

The details of the discovery of the sea dragon

One of the ichthyosaurs, this is the name of the sea dragons scientifically classified as Temnodontosaurus trigonodon, largest ever discovered. It was a specimen with a length of ben 10 meters who lived in the northern seas in ancient times. The giant fossil was found in the nature reserve of Rutland Water, a few kilometers from the city of Leicester.

This is a first in all respects, because there have never been similar remains of the genus to which the specimen belongs, at least as regards size, state of conservation and completeness. Remains of the same species have been found, but not of this length.

The archaeologist Joe Davis, head of a team working for archaeological conservation on behalf of the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, discovered the incredible fossil quite by accident. The scholar, who is now practically a star at home, was in fact walking along a shoal of the lagoon when he noticed some pipes. Like any self-respecting archaeologist, Davis went to check and saw the vertebrae of that mysterious creature from the past, a sea dragon of exceptional size, which would have given him the notoriety he enjoys today.

A mysterious and ancient story

But where do these mysteriously fascinating sea monsters come from? The story of the discovery is undoubtedly suggestive, almost as if we were in a scene from “Game of Thrones”, but the past of these dragons is not a figment of fantasy. These are marine reptiles already present 250 million years ago, then extinct in late Cretaceous. To get an idea that comes as close as possible to what is known today, we could compare the sea dragon found at Rutland Water to a dolphin huge, anything but sweet and meek.

Soon a record-breaking TV series about the sea dragon

Will the sea dragon steal the show from the Loch Ness monster even on the small screen? Now all attention is focused on him, who could become the protagonist of a screenplay that traces the history of this animal that lived with dinosaurs. First there will be in-depth studies, then we will move on to the drafting of the subject of a tv series.

Great Britain celebrates the extraordinary discovery, so much so that it is rumored that screenwriters and scholars are already thinking of collaborating in the creation of a television series dedicated to the exceptional Rutland sea dragon. Waiting to know what name will be given to it, the researchers will set to work to study this mysterious species in depth and then publish extremely important details, as previously done with the dinosaurs.