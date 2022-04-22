Larry Nassar victims sue FBI for $130 million

Reuters

New York / 21.04.2022 23:33:43





Thirteen victims of sexual abuse of Larry Nassar claim 130 million dollars FBI over allegations that the office failed to properly investigate the former USA Gymnasticstheir lawyers reported Thursday.

Victims say they suffered further abuse as a result of the inability of the FBI to properly investigate Nassar after learning about some of the accusations against him. Each is filing a claim for damages.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“East It is the biggest failure of law enforcement in the history of the world. when it comes to protecting children, and there needs to be an institutional responsibility to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said lawyer Jamie White it’s a statement.

The internal control body of the United States Department of Justice said in July that the FBI It took too long to analyze the sexual abuse allegations against Nassar, who was sentenced in 2018 to 175 years in prison for abusing young gymnasts in his care.

He also accused two FBI representatives of lying to cover up “numerous mistakes” that allowed Nassar’s abuses they will continue

McKayla Maroneymember of the Olympic gold medal winning team in London 2012told the Senate Judiciary Committee in September that he spent three hours on the phone with the FBI in 2015 detailing her story, but that the office did not document the conversation for a year and a half and misrepresented her statements.

Attorneys for the 13 people said the claims could be a precursor to a civil lawsuit and that the FBI has six months in order to respond.

“No one should have been assaulted after the summer of 2015because the FBI should have done their job,” said Grace Frencha victim of nassar and founder of the advocacy group The Army of Survivors, it’s a statement. “Knowing that the FBI could have helped prevent this trauma disgusts me.”