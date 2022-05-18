Larry Ramos would have been betrayed and would be dead, according to Argentine journalist

After Larry Ramos He faced multiple lawsuits for fraud, which led him to be arrested in the United States, although some time later he escaped by removing the shackle from his house arrest in Miami and continues to be a fugitive from justice since September 1, 2021; His case is something to talk about again.

According to him Argentine journalist Maximiliano Lumbiaspecializing in international issues, Ninel Conde’s ex-partner would be lifeless.

This was announced on Jorge Carbajal’s YouTube program, where he mentioned, “I received unofficial information, which Mr. Larry Ramos would no longer be alive. That not only would he be a fugitive, but he would not be on the earthly plane..

According to the Lumbia, Larry would have been betrayed and this would have cost him his life, “Apparently that hypothesis is being handled, that it could have been… betrayed in flight and no longer alive”.

Although this is not confirmed, Maximiliano points out that the “trustworthy people” of the “businessman” could have disappeared, “apparently on the run He could have been betrayed by people he trusted who told him ‘I’m going to help you escape’ and those same people who were supposed to help him… they could have made him disappear”.

This is how the journalist spoke about Larry Ramos:

The journalist shared the information so that his whereabouts can be investigated in the United States and Mexico and find out if he is really still hidden or is missing, since he stated that Ramos, threatened to ‘sink’ other people if he got to jail, “It seems to me that this speech did not work in his favor at the time of his flight”ended.