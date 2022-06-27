Entertainment

Las 24 Horas de Jujuy – The unmissable movie on Netflix, starring George Clooney, which lasts 2 hours and was all the rage

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

The unmissable movie on Netflix, starring George Clooney, which lasts 2 hours and was all the rage

27 / June / 2022
Entertainment

Netflix has a large number of movies that were released, were a success and today were forgotten. I know what it is.

Midnight Sky, the Netflix movie starring George Clooney

George Clooney is one of the most popular and talented actors in the world. The 60-year-old American starred in a movie that premiered in 2020 on Netflix and was a real hit. This is Midnight Sky, a production that Clooney himself directed and scripted Mark Smith.

Midnight Sky, the Netflix film starring George Clooney, is the adaptation of the homonymous novel created by Lily Brooks-Dalton. This science fiction film lasts 118 minutes and is the first in which Clooney appears in the role of director, in addition to giving life to the main protagonist.

The film refers to a post-apocalyptic scenario in which a natural disaster has destroyed the Earth and its inhabitants, so the only halo of hope there is is that a scientist can get the members of a spaceship to prevent them from landing and thus trying to continue life on another planet.

Synopsis for Midnight Sky

“This 2020 dystopian drama based on the book by Lily Brooks-Dalton is directed by and stars George Clooney.”

Midnight Sky cast

George Clooney as Augustine Lofthouse

Ethan Peck is young Augustine Lofthouse

Felicity Jones as Sully Rembshire

David Oyelowo as Tom Adewole

Tiffany Boone as Maya Peters

Demian Bichir as Sanchez

Kyle Chandler as Mitchell Rembshire

Caoilinn Springall as Iris

Tim Russ as Brendan Greer

(T&C sports)

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bolívar Valera on Margaro: “It is not fair that after he is dead they want to violate his dignity again”

8 mins ago

Black dresses are also worn in summer

9 mins ago

Netflix premieres in July 2022: all the movies and series that arrive on the platform – Tvshow – 06/27/2022

31 mins ago

Alec Baldwin’s emotion one day after interviewing Woody Allen and the harsh comment that anticipates criticism

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button