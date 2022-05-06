Las Condes Clinic: Senator Iván Flores is “stable, without vital risk and hospitalized in Intermediate Care”

Las Condes Clinic issued this day a part with the state of health of the Senator Ivan Floreswho suffered a traffic accident yesterday while traveling to the Santiago Airport.

Due to the seriousness of the event, the DC parliamentarian had to be rushed to the aforementioned hospital to receive medical attention.

“At 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Senator of the Republic Iván Flores entered the Emergency Service of Clínica Las Condes as a patient after suffering a car accident,” the clinic begins in its medical part .

They added that the Falangist legislator “He was given emergency medical attention, stabilizing him and later he was evaluated in the ward where there was evidence of an open fracture of the right ulna and radius, associated with dorso-ulnar skin stripping of the right forearm.”

“Surgical cleaning was performed, ruling out vascular or nerve injury, and later reduction and osteosynthesis of the radius and ulna. At the moment, He is stable, without vital risk, hospitalized in the Intermediate Care Unit, under evaluation and observation.”closed the institution.

As they made known from their surroundings, the legislator is aware and during the morning he was able to talk with the President, Gabriel Boric, who contacted him to know his state of health.