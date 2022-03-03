Las Cumbres’ premieres the terrifying official trailer for its season 2 on Amazon Prime Video

We can now take a first look at what awaits us in the new season of ‘El Internado Las Cumbres’, which arrives on April 1 on Amazon Prime Video

There is less than a month left for the premiere of season 2 of ‘El Internado Las Cumbres’ on Amazon Prime Video and the streaming platform has finally revealed its official trailer. And we already know that it will arrive on April 1. The first season, which premiered in 2021, functioned as a reboot of the original series that Antena 3 premiered almost 15 years ago, and launched the careers of Ana de Armas, Martiño Rivas or Yon González.

The second season of 8 episodes has been directed by Denis Rovira and Mikel Rueda. In the cast we find Asia Ortega, Albert Salazar, Daniel Arias, Daniela Rubio, Claudia Riera, Paula del Río, Gonzalo Díez, Carlos Alcaide, Joel Bosqued, Asier Hernández or Kándido Uranga among others.

Laura Belloso continues to lead the script team made up of Asier Andueza -co-creator of the series- and Sara Belloso, who already participated in the scripts for ‘El Internado La Laguna Negra’ and in the first season of ‘El Internado Las Cumbres’. Jesús Mesas and Eva Mir join as scriptwriters for season 2 of ‘El Internado Las Cumbres’.

Synopsis of ‘The boarding school Las Cumbres’ (Season 2)

The riot that followed Elías’s death outraged the director, who now imposes an even stricter discipline than the one already in force at the center. Furthermore, after Rita’s death, no one doubts that a serial killer, an alleged Raven’s Nest copycat, is responsible for the crimes. However, Amaia, Paul, Paz, Eric and Julio are not going to sit idly by, especially now that thanks to Adèle, they believe they can find Manuel alive.

Will they arrive in time to save him? Who is behind the laboratory that is carrying out research with humans? And, most importantly, what is the point of all these experiments? On her part, Inés will discover something shocking about her and León’s past. The young woman will be able to recompose some pieces that do not fit with what she has been told, which will open up many more questions about her past life. Who is she really? What is it that unites you with León? What is the connection between them and Darío Mendoza?