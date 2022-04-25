Entertainment

‘Las Luminosas’ – premiere April 29 on Apple TV +

‘Las Luminosas’ (‘Shining Girls’) is a American thriller series based on the homonymous novel by Lauren Beukes. The series stars Elizabeth Moss and Wagner Moura.

Actors Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo and Amy Brenneman complete the cast of fiction.

Synopsis

‘Las Luminosas’ follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose dream of becoming a journalist was put on hold after survive a brutal attack that has left her in an uncertain reality.

Shining Girls

Years after a brutal attack placed her in a reality that is constantly changing, Kirby Mazrachi discovers that a recent murder is linked to the attack he suffered. He teams up with veteran journalist Dan Velazquez to understand an ever-changing present and face his past.

The series consists of 8 episodes. The adaptation was created and written by silka louiswho is also an executive producer and showrunner. Moss, Lindsey McManus, and Michelle MacLaren are the executive producers. The author of the novel, Lauren Beukes, and Alan Page Arriaga they are also executive producers.

