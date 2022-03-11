Las Naves de València hosts more than a hundred video games from all over the world

The innovation center The ships from Valencia hosts the fifth edition of the Valencia Indie Summit from this Thursday until Saturday 12, again in person. This year there have been 116 video games of developers from Japan, Taiwan, the Czech Republic, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Pakistan and Spain.

It’s about a independent video game developers event that attracts professionals and public from all over the world. This meeting, organized by the Association of Video Game Students and Valencia Interactiveis intended to unify its artistic, industrial and commercial aspects through training and the exhibition of innovative projects.

The center of Las Naves of the city council approves the menstrual permit

In his previous calls, the Valencia Indie Summit has brought together more than 500 creators and important professionals from the sectoralong with an exhibition area with more than 30 teams. The main objective is to consolidate Valencia as a strategic meeting point for this professional sectorly open international borders for both creators and businesses.

“With this local meeting we seek to value the video game as a sector of reference for Valencian, national and international digital leisure”highlights Charles Galiana in a statement as Councilor for Innovation of Valencia.

It consists of two parts: two initial days dedicated to professionals in the video game sector (developers and industry) and a third for the general public, both with talks, round tables and exhibition of the works. In conclusion, On Saturday, the Valencia Indie Awards will be presented to professionals from the independent video game sector in various categories.

Although this year he returns to face-to-face, some of the talks of the event can be followed online. Through round tables, attendees can learn about the impetus given by public institutions to the sector, as well as where to train in video games in the Valencian Community or how to turn a studio into a company.

In the jury, the participation of Shuhei Yoshaida, former director of Sony Worldwide, and of Chris Charla as director of Indies of Microsoft.