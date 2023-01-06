Las Vegas tech fair targets health: snoring, analysis and surgeries

Anti-snoring pillows, urinalysis toilets and “digital clones” for safer surgeries were some of the new products unveiled at the annual electronics show CES in Las Vegas ahead of its opening to the public on Thursday.

Fueled by the pandemic, the growing trend in home or remote healthcare innovations is expected to be one of the main topics at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which will be held virtually in 2021 and hybrid in 2022.

“We’re going to see some really interesting health devices that monitor or improve wellness,” Avi Greengart, an analyst at Techsponential, said of the show’s program.

– Snoring Silencer Pillow –

South Korean company 10Minds introduced a pillow with a built-in microphone that detects snoring and activates soundproof airbags that change size to gently turn the sleeper’s head to a position that facilitates calm breathing.

“When you start to snore, it detects it immediately,” Daehyun Kim, a company representative, told AFP at the CES Unveiled event. “It even distinguishes your snoring from that of your dog or your spouse.”

The pillow, which syncs with a smartphone app, collects data that’s analyzed to identify snoring patterns and hone your response over time, Kim added.

“It’s a very simple solution,” he said.

– Toilet and laboratory –

No need to go to the lab for certain urine tests anymore: digital health and wellness company Withings introduced the U-Scan device, which allows people to test their urine in the toilet.

Withings developed two versions: one to control a woman’s hormonal cycle and another for nutrition. A disc placed inside the toilet bowl with interchangeable cartridges allows measuring nutritional indicators, such as hydration, PH or vitamin C levels.

“It helps people monitor their metabolic intake to optimize their daily hydration and nutrients,” the French company said in a statement.

The U-Scan, which syncs wirelessly with a smartphone app, can even distinguish between multiple users, according to the company.

Withings will market U-Scan in Europe in the second quarter of the year at 500 euros (USD 530) for the basic kit.

In the United States it will be available once it obtains approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

– “Digital clone” –

French company Abys has introduced technology that allows surgeons to create “digital clones” of patients using data from X-rays and other standard medical examinations.

Thus, surgeons can accurately plan an operation, reducing time and risks, the company’s co-founder, Arnaud Destainville, told AFP.

In the operating room, surgeons can use Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality headsets to access a patient’s “twin” hologram and other data as they work, Destainville added, noting that US regulators approved Abys’ innovation last week. .

– Masseur chair –

For those who complain of neck or back pain, the South Korean company Bodyfriend sells a reclining massage chair for $9,500 that focuses on the neck, with the head held by a strap.

Called “Phantom Medical Care,” the chair presses muscles, applies heat and even emits electromagnetic waves that soothe aches and pains.

This device “helps solve the problems that technology creates,” as spending time on phones and other screens can create muscle, back and neck problems, said Bodyfriend’s North American manager Changjoo Kim.

