“Laser therapy is already an irreplaceable tool in aesthetic medicine” – 03/19/2022

With the aim of scientifically disseminating and promoting the laser medicine in Uruguay, the teacher Firas Al-Niaimi will be presented for the first time in our country next Monday to share experiences, knowledge and results of own investigations. Prior to the event organized by make, medical-laser development agencythe dermatologist spoke with El País.

– What is laser technology?

​

-The laser is, basically, an amplification of light by stimulated emission of radiation that results in a high-energy beam of a single color or wavelength. It is used for medical purposes because each laser wavelength is going to have a special interaction with the tissues and, depending on that interaction, we will obtain a specific biological response.

-Which ones are used in your specialty, dermatology?

​

-The types of lasers that are available within dermatology will be those that target blood vessels if the lesion to be treated is vascular, pigmentation or tissue water. The laser that interacts with water allows us to treat scars, burns, photoaging, wrinkles, skin texture. We have lasers that target the pigments of the hair follicle, so we use them for laser hair removal, and others that go to the pigment of the skin, there we use them for stains.

-Generally, its applications in the aesthetic area are known or spread more widely. Which ones stand out or are important in the medical field?

​

-The most common is that lasers are used in treatments or in conditions to improve appearance, either by reducing redness and blood vessels treating rosacea and port-wine stains. We can rejuvenate the face and with these same lasers treat scar sequelae in burned patients and also remove sun spots, but at the same time apply them to congenital spots.

– With regard specifically to dermatology, what are the uses of lasers and their results?



-Lasers were first used by dermatologists, so we can say that dermatology was the first specialty in lasers and we have made a lot of progress; we have come a long way. We can use them for pigmentation treatments; for conditions related to abnormal blood vessels, such as birthmarks. Abnormal tissue growth can be stopped and treated with lasers. The biggest advantage lasers have is their sophistication. They are getting more and more precise, with higher energy rates and faster repetition rates. The advances in terms of new wavelengths that we are finding allow us to treat a number of skin conditions. I believe that in the future we will combine the best laser technologies available for better performance, faster and more powerful.

What technology and preparation is required for the development of this technique?

​

-The term “laser” includes a series of equipment that share the emission system, but that have very different qualities and effects. Those who operate these systems should always be doctors since the triggered biological effect must have the support of a professional prepared to diagnose the type of skin and the unsightly or pathological lesion to be treated and avoid complications. The worldwide trend is to include laser as one more subject in the Faculty of Medicine and of course to regulate its use so that it is applied exclusively by doctors with knowledge and training in these technologies.

-How are the treatments?

-The range of dermatological conditions that can be treated with laser is very wide. A laser treatment can last from 10 minutes to hours, be completely outpatient and without down time or bring anesthesia and recovery for 15 days. Contraindications will vary depending on the patient’s diagnosis, age, and skin type. What is certain is that laser therapy is already an irreplaceable tool in the practice of aesthetic medicine in general and in clinical dermatology in particular.

– What incidence does it have on diseases as important as skin cancer?

​

-Although the therapeutic approach to skin cancer is surgery, the laser is beginning to stand out both in the early diagnostic (Scanning Laser Confocal Microscopy) as in the treatment of scar sequelae.

-From the aesthetic point of view, it is mentioned a lot to remove tattoos. How effective is it for this? Does it have negative consequences?

​

A lot of progress has been made in recent years in the treatment of tattoos. Historically, and until not many years ago, tattoos were treated by rubbing the skin with salt (sialoabrasion) leaving significant scars. The first laser used also worked by removing all the skin and leaving sequels; however, to date, new technology has been developed that, in expert hands, does not leave scars and has excellent results.

– Is the laser an economically accessible technique?

​

-In most cases yes, although there are obviously very complex and prolonged treatments with higher costs.

-How do you think Uruguay is regarding the issue?

​

-The interesting thing about Uruguay is its professional talent. Physicians specializing in laser medicine are highly interested in further training.