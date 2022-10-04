Lashana Lynch, Saweetie & Viola Davis On The Woman King London Premiere Red Carpet

commercial

Lashana Lynch went all out on Monday night as she headed to the red carpet for The Woman King premiere in London’s Leicester Square.

The BAFTA-winning actress, 34, donned a gold gown embellished with decadent jewels and sequins, with a matching cape complementing the bold look.

She was joined at the star-studded bash by rapper Saweetie, who showed off his gorgeous physique in a figure-hugging catsuit, while actress Viola Davis opted for a sleek monochrome number.

Lashana’s gown featured a mesh overlay and a gently scooped neckline, with a matching poncho-style garment overlaid on top, completely covered in jewels.

And the Still Star-Crossed actress didn’t hold back from the glitz when she added a striking silver jeweled necklace and matching dangle earrings to the already stunning look.

Sticking with the gold color scheme, she raised her height slightly with a pair of open gold heels with a double strap detail.

And adding a glamorous makeup palette, Lashana, who stars in The Woman King, opted for a dark brown smoky eye with a glossy lip.

All the glamour: And adding a glamorous makeup palette, Lashana opted for a dark brown smoky eye with a gloss lip.

Wow! Her dress featured a mesh overlay and a gently scooped neckline, with a matching poncho-style garment overlaid on top, completely covered in jewels.

Extra touches: And the Still Star-Crossed actress didn’t hold back from the glitz when she added a statement silver jewel necklace and matching drop earrings to the already stunning look.

Smiles: Beaming from the snaps at the A-list event, Lashana appeared in high spirits.

Lashana plays the character of Izogie in the action-drama film, which is set in the 19th century and centers on a group of female warriors who work to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey.