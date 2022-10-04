Lashana Lynch, Saweetie & Viola Davis On The Woman King London Premiere Red Carpet
Lashana Lynch oozes glamor in a decadent gold jeweled gown, while Saweetie shows off her slim figure in a form-fitting catsuit as they are joined by an elegant Viola Davis for the London premiere of The Woman King.
Lashana Lynch went all out on Monday night as she headed to the red carpet for The Woman King premiere in London’s Leicester Square.
The BAFTA-winning actress, 34, donned a gold gown embellished with decadent jewels and sequins, with a matching cape complementing the bold look.
She was joined at the star-studded bash by rapper Saweetie, who showed off his gorgeous physique in a figure-hugging catsuit, while actress Viola Davis opted for a sleek monochrome number.
Lashana’s gown featured a mesh overlay and a gently scooped neckline, with a matching poncho-style garment overlaid on top, completely covered in jewels.
And the Still Star-Crossed actress didn’t hold back from the glitz when she added a striking silver jeweled necklace and matching dangle earrings to the already stunning look.
Sticking with the gold color scheme, she raised her height slightly with a pair of open gold heels with a double strap detail.
And adding a glamorous makeup palette, Lashana, who stars in The Woman King, opted for a dark brown smoky eye with a glossy lip.
Lashana plays the character of Izogie in the action-drama film, which is set in the 19th century and centers on a group of female warriors who work to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey.
