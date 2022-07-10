Lasso pointed out that drug trafficking financed the national strike with $15 million | Policy | News

President Guillermo Lasso pointed out that the June national strike, which was called by the indigenous movement, would have been financed with $15 million that came from drug trafficking.

He said it in an interview with the Argentine media Infobaeone week after the signing of the Act for Peace between the Government and social organizations, which ended with 18 days of demonstrations.

Although the president acknowledged that there are needs to be addressed in the rural and peasant sector, he noted that the violent protest had political ends and its objective was to remove him from power. For that purpose, according to Lasso, there would be an alliance involving three actors: former president Rafael Correa, part of the indigenous movement, and drug trafficking.

“This is an alliance with Correismo. And a third actor participates in this alliance, which is the one that puts up the money for the protests, which will have cost close to fifteen million dollars, for 18 days. This actor is drug trafficking in Ecuador. That’s the straw. That is the political action of a former president sentenced for corruption, who lives on the run in Belgium, who seeks to alter public order, allied with certain political leaders who use indigenous people as a kind of parapet to say: ‘This is a social protest’ ”, asserted the president.

I interviewed President Guillermo Lasso exclusively for @infobae. We talked about the future of his government, rural life, relations with Colombia, economic policy, drug trafficking, among others. Here the full interview:

🔗 https://t.co/t8w0IFANB6 pic.twitter.com/AixOcLHFxe – Yalilé Loaiza (@yali_loaiza) July 8, 2022

He spoke of the failed attempt by the Union for Hope (UNES) Correista caucus to remove him by applying Article 130 of the Constitution. That motion did not get enough votes in the Assembly.

On the other hand, Lasso pointed out that Correa and Leonidas Iza, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), coordinated the protests in the streets, because “they sought to destabilize the country.”

The declarations of the President of the Republic take place while the ten technical tables agreed with the social organizations that promoted the strike are taking place, within the framework of the Act for Peace. The Catholic Church is the mediator of this process, which began on July 7 and will last 90 days, in which the demands of Conaie, Fenocin and Feine will be discussed.

On her side, Iza affirmed that the demonstrations were not financed by “drug trafficking, crime or political actors.” He thanked all the organizations that supported them in their struggles and recognized the neighborhoods of Quito “that they have known how to support and share”.

According to Iza, thanks to the help of the citizens themselves, who gave “everything from their hearts”, help was achieved for the mobilization. “This fight has been paid for by the Ecuadorian people. Every penny, every dollar, every grain of sand, every little thing that they have contributed has been thanks to the will of what the heart gives, in this case the Ecuadorian people, ”he indicated. (YO)