Lasso reveals who his 5 celebrity crushes are

In his attempt not to lose communication with his thousands of fans, lasso He made a fun dynamic and revealed some aspects of his life never before known, among them, he told who his celebrity crushes are or his platonic loves part of the celebrities.

In a small list of five people, lasso He revealed who his celebrity crushes are and that, according to him, they are “inaccessible” people and he sees a long way from being able to meet them one day. The interpreter of ‘Ojos marrones’ performed the fun dynamic of questions and answers with his fans before taking off to a new country.

The list of lasso It is made up of the following celebrities: Rihanna, Victoria De Angelis, Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Allen and Audrey Hepburn. Although some of them share his same passion for music, some of his followers hope that, in the future, Lasso will be able to meet them.

On the other hand, we tell you that four days have passed since the premiere of ‘Yo-yo’, the new song by lasso, and the public reception has been abysmal. In a few days, the theme song has exceeded 400,000 views on YouTube alone.

Despite not having had the same reception as the worldwide success of ‘Ojos Marrones’, lasso He is very happy with all the love that his fans have shown him in recent months.

Is ‘Ojos marrones’ Lasso’s most successful song?

To the surprise of many, ‘Ojos Marrones’ is not Lasso’s most famous or successful song. The artist began to develop his solo career in 2011, but in 2019 ‘A million like you’ came to light. This hit had the collaboration of the Chilean Cami and currently exceeds 96 million views.

