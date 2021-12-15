Last Access no longer visible to strangers, to protect privacy – Nerd4.life

Whatsapp recently changed the settings for the Last Access functionality, which allows others to see when we last logged into the app, hiding it by default to unknown users to increase privacy protection.

This option allows other users to see when we have been active last time on Whatsapp and, by default, it allowed this information to be disseminated to everyone.

WhatsApp continues its evolution path

This could pose a privacy security concern, as even unknown contacts, with whom we hadn’t had direct connections, could easily get information about recent online activity.

According to WABetaInfo, a particularly reliable source for news on WhatsApp, the software should instead change this setting, making it not visible for unknown users, by default. It should remain the option to make it accessible to everyone if they want to, but as a standard it should no longer be.

This should also prevent the possibility that third party apps can to monitor the user’s online status or not, thus strengthening the security and privacy of those who use the famous messaging app. Recently, it has also emerged that there are communities coming for Whatsapp, which open the way to new possibilities of use similar to Telegram.