Last call car tax. Then the sanction is triggered

For motorists, the “truce” is over and January 31 comes the first official deadline for payment of the car tax.

In the last budget law, in fact, no payment extensions have been foreseen to help taxpayers, in a period of economic difficulties linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, as happened for 2020 and 2021. Thus the last day of the month will represent the official opening of the calendar of car tax payments according to the natural deadlines set by the Code.

But let’s go in order and see in detail what it is

What is the car tax and when to pay it

The road tax is a regional tax, or rather a tribute, which contains both the car tax linked to the ownership of the vehicle and the road tax that allows the car to “run” on the street.

As written, the competence belongs to the region according to a precise payment calendar: the amounts must be paid by the last day of the month following the registration of the car. The date of registration is specified on the registration certificate, on the single document or on the road slip issued by the DMV.

Therefore, January 31st will be the first deadline of the year for all the cars that were registered in December.

Those who, in the case of leasing, usufruct or purchase with retention of title, are actually users of the PRA (Public Motor Registry) are also required to pay the stamp duty. Same situation for long-term rental without a driver.

The cost of the road tax is commensurate with the kilowatts of the car, so the more powerful the car, the higher the cost. Therefore, one could also be required to pay the Super stampa sort of additional surcharge that varies according to the power and age of the vehicle.

What risks those who do not pay

In case of delay there is the risk of “running into” penalties and even very heavy interests in the case of significant delays.

To remedy his position, the vehicle owner will have to pay default interest (with an annual percentage of 0.3%) and the related penalties in order to make the so-called “active repentance“.

The penalties are:

equal to 0.1% of the total cost of the stamp for each day of delay if this is more than 14 days

1.5% if the delay is between the fifteenth and the thirtieth day from the natural expiry of the stamp

1.67% if the payment is made between 30 and 90 days late

3.75% in the event of a delay of more than 90 days and within one year

In the event that 365 days are exceeded, it will no longer be possible to take advantage of the active amendment and, in that case, the penalty for non-payment will be increased by 30% of the amount due in addition to the interest of 0.5% for each semester. of delay. Finally, if the stamp has not been paid for more than 3 years, the cancellation of the vehicle of the PRA can take place, making it impossible for the vehicle to circulate until the new registration procedure as well as, logically, the balance of unpaid stamps with arrears.

Who is exempt

There are some exemptions related to the health conditions of the vehicle owner or the age of the vehicle itself, which could be considered historical.

The total exemptions concern cars for the transport of people with disabilities and those owned by people with disabilities who have the exemption from the Revenue Agency and the ACI.

For cars over 20 and under 30, the 2019 Budget Law provides for a 50% discount on the amount of the road tax. In addition, in some regions, there is an exemption between 3 and 5 years in the case of new hybrid or electric cars.

Visit the ACI software also calculates any penalties and interest.