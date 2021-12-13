Last call for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, back at a great price from Unieuro

If you are looking for a great offer to buy one of the best Android smartphones of 2020, from Unieuro the perfect opportunity returns. In fact, by clicking the link at the bottom of the news, you will be able to make the best one yours Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition at the price of 369 euros instead of 669 euros. This is not the absolute minimum but still an attractive figure given the product’s caliber.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at an attractive price

Before detailing the offer, we remind you of the main features of the smartphone, so as to understand if it is what you were looking for. This is a smartphone equipped with an excellent 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 + certified and with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This is the 4G version but is still equipped Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space expandable via microSD, while on the back there is a triple photographic module with sensors from 32 + 12 + 8 MP. Returning to connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Android 11 with One UI, IP68 certification and 4500 mAh battery.

L’offer is available on the Unieuro online store, in different colors, and offers Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at 369 Euros.

Update 12.00: Amazon discounted it in the Green color for 349 Euros but with indefinite availability.

Buy Galaxy S20 FE with Snapdragon on Unieuro

In case it is out of stock or you are looking for another color, you can find them all on this dedicated page.

