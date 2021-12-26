Last day to see Comet Leonard

Comet Leonard, scientifically called C / 2021 A1, was discovered in early 2021. It is the brightest comet of the year and is named after the American researcher at the University of Arizona who discovered it, Gregory Leonard.

In this month it can be visible, but it is not known when it will pass near the Earth again. For this it could be the last time that we will be able to see.

How Comet Leonard was discovered.

The American researcher tells how he discovered this new comet. The discovery of this comet took place on January 3 during one of the routine observations of the sky. The aim was to investigate asteroids near the Earth. In that observation, Leonard glimpsed a patch of blurry light in the starry sky in the images taken with the 1.5-meter telescope at the top of Mount Lemmon. The point displayed was blurred, but the researcher had also identified a tail (thus a clear signal that it could be a comet).

The American researcher says he is impressed to have seen this, since at that time the comet was located at about 600 million km (about the same distance as Jupiter). Another interesting detail is that the comet Leonard, as well as other long-term comets, comes from the “Oort Cloud”, (considered the cradle of comets) a spherical region of space that surrounds our solar system.

How to see Comet Leonard?

December 12 was the day Comet Leonard came closest to Earth. It was more than 21 million miles away from Earth. It can currently be seen in the sky during the evening.

The American researcher declares that as of December 13, the comet was still visible immediately after sunset and will pass in the western, southwestern horizon of the sky. A reference point may be Venus, which is now clearly visible in the southwestern horizon of the sky around sunset.

It may not be easy to locate the comet due to its position. However, observers could benefit from an effect, which occurs when the comet approaches the sun and at that moment its tail can scatter the sunlight from behind, consequently making it more visible.

However, it is important to know that Comet Leonard is not unknown to our Solar System. It visited Earth about eighty thousand years ago in the time of the Neanderthals, who perhaps may have seen its glowing tail in the night sky.

The one who discovered it declares that it could be visible today, Christmas day, and this will be the last time you see it. It has a speed of 44 miles per second and following his visit, he may encounter another star system in millions of years. Additionally, he said it is rare for a comet to explode in activity as far from the Sun as it did when it first appeared in the telescope.

It was only possible to see it thanks to the combination of the power and large view of the telescope, as well as the sensitive camera. It could not be identified any other way as his vision was very blurry, about four hundred thousand times fainter than what human eyes can see.